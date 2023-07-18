VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Verona farmers market set to return July 20 after expected to permanently close in 2022.

The farmers market in Verona gave opportunities for Augusta County farmers to sell their locally grown produce to people in Verona. Abbey Smith, president of the Greater Verona Business Association, said this was something people in Verona missed.

“I just think it’s one of those things that brings people together and gives them that opportunity,” Smith said. “It’s one of those things where again, it’s the community coming together and saying this is something we find value in and something we want to continue.”

Smith said the market will give businesses in Verona a new investment opportunity in the Valley and support both the farmers and people in Verona.

“It’s just a great all-around thing for the businesses in Verona to support,” Smith said. “Community members helping community members, you just have a stronger community. You have a stronger group of individuals working together towards a common goal and I think you can see that with any community project.”

Smith compared the support of bringing the farmers market back to Verona to the building of the walking trail in Verona a few years ago. She said the community impact is what keeps Verona connected.

The first farmers market is expected to open Thursday July 20 and will continue to be open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location is at 502 Lee Hwy in Verona, across the street from the Verona post office.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.