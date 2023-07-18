Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Virginia ABC taking preventative measures against retail shrink and theft

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking measures to prevent theft from their retail stores.

Pat Kane from Virginia ABC said retail shrink is the loss of inventory through process control failures, theft, and damages. He added that retail shrink is a growing trend among retailers nationally and Virginia ABC is not in the clear.

According to the National Retail Federation, items most commonly stolen are “CRAVED.” This stands for concealable, removable, valuable, enjoyable, and disposable. Kane said alcohol falls under that category.

Kane said ABC is enhancing security systems through more advanced camera systems and confirming the cameras are in good places to capture quality images.

”First off retail staff are trained to gather usable suspect information to help officers in their investigation. We are also moving those commonly stolen items for better visibility for staff and security cameras. So, those might move to a different location in the store where folks can have a better eye on that,” said Kane.

He added a big component to Virginia ABC’s retail shrink prevention is partnership with local law enforcement.

While Virginia ABC has seen retail shrink, it is fairing better than the rest of the nation.

“The National Retail Federation reported an average shrink rate of 1.4 percent for fiscal year 2021. During that same time, Virginia ABC reported 0.2 percent. That number actually improved for us in fiscal year 2022, and so far this calendar year, we are on track to remain lower than that,” said Kane.

Kane said the Shenandoah Valley has not seen an increase in retail shrink, but the top 5 stores in Virginia with retail shrink are in Hampton Roads and Richmond.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O'Brien is at large after shooting WVSP trooper.
UPDATE: WVSP shooter reportedly dead
A transformer went out, which led to a full-campus power outage.
Augusta Health managed power outage Monday afternoon
Flood Warning Issued for the James River
James River at flood stage, people urged to stay out of the water
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says
Bridge on Long Meadow Rd that will be replaced.
Bridge Replacements in Augusta County will cause road closures

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Typical July weather continues
Many months have passed since pandemic restrictions were active but administration wants to be...
Recovery grants make another round in Harrisonburg for small businesses
As prices continue to rise across the country, many Americans have turned to second-hand shops.
Style Encore in Harrisonburg stays busy as consignment store trends continue to rise across the U.S.
The Verona farmers market set to return July 20 after expected to permanently close in 2022.
Verona farmers market set to return