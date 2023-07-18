Virginia ABC taking preventative measures against retail shrink and theft

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking measures to prevent theft from their retail stores.

Pat Kane from Virginia ABC said retail shrink is the loss of inventory through process control failures, theft, and damages. He added that retail shrink is a growing trend among retailers nationally and Virginia ABC is not in the clear.

According to the National Retail Federation, items most commonly stolen are “CRAVED.” This stands for concealable, removable, valuable, enjoyable, and disposable. Kane said alcohol falls under that category.

Kane said ABC is enhancing security systems through more advanced camera systems and confirming the cameras are in good places to capture quality images.

”First off retail staff are trained to gather usable suspect information to help officers in their investigation. We are also moving those commonly stolen items for better visibility for staff and security cameras. So, those might move to a different location in the store where folks can have a better eye on that,” said Kane.

He added a big component to Virginia ABC’s retail shrink prevention is partnership with local law enforcement.

While Virginia ABC has seen retail shrink, it is fairing better than the rest of the nation.

“The National Retail Federation reported an average shrink rate of 1.4 percent for fiscal year 2021. During that same time, Virginia ABC reported 0.2 percent. That number actually improved for us in fiscal year 2022, and so far this calendar year, we are on track to remain lower than that,” said Kane.

Kane said the Shenandoah Valley has not seen an increase in retail shrink, but the top 5 stores in Virginia with retail shrink are in Hampton Roads and Richmond.

