Virginians can choose to put blood type on driver’s license

The blood type will be displayed in a small icon on the front of your license or ID.
The blood type will be displayed in a small icon on the front of your license or ID.(Virginia DMV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians can now add a new piece of information on their driver’s license or ID.

When renewing their driver’s license, Virginians have the option to put their blood type online or in person.

DMV says the information will be used to assist first responders in the event of an emergency.

“The law was intended to aid individuals and first responders when every second counts in an emergency,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “DMV is proud to provide Virginians with options. On your driver’s license or ID, you can indicate not only your blood type but also your willingness to be an organ donor, and your veteran status and can even list important medical indicators.”

The blood type will be displayed in a small icon on the front of your license or ID.

