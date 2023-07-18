Cream of the Crop
Young boy killed by 3-year-old child driving golf cart, troopers say

Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.
Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.(Ratchapoom Anupongpan via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a child has died after he was hit by a golf cart.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old was killed in Lee County on Monday after a 3-year-old boy was driving the cart at a home on Orange River Boulevard.

Troopers said as the child approached a curve near the home, he ended up hitting the 7-year-old boy who was standing in the front yard.

The 7-year-old was critically injured and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced deceased after arrival.

Authorities did not immediately identify the children involved.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

