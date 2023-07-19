Cream of the Crop
‘Absolutely deplorable’: 8 puppies found abandoned with their mother at construction site

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) - Animal rescuers in Florida are working to save a mother dog and her puppies after they were found abandoned at a construction site.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, a construction worker discovered the dogs, which included eight puppies, locked inside a rusty metal crate on Monday.

The shelter team said it is unknown how long the dogs may have been at the construction site.

Rescuers called the dogs’ condition “absolutely deplorable” as the puppies were found with their mother emaciated, starving, and full of parasites and fleas.

“We cannot imagine what they have gone through,” the team shared.

According to the shelter, some of the dogs rescued received emergency blood transfusions due to how anemic they were.

Rescuers said the animals’ condition remains unstable, but they are doing everything they can to save their lives.

“We are grateful they are in our care to be taken care of,” animal rescuers said.

More information on how to help the shelter can be found online.

