Arrest made in Charlottesville bank robbery investigation

CPD announced Wednesday, July 19, that 46-year-old John Kenneth Zinno is charged with robbery. He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
By NBC29
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection with a recent bank robbery.

Officers responded to the UVA Credit Union on Arlington Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, for a reported robbery.

The department says Zinno was arrested by deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Monday, July 17, and charged with a reported bank robbery that occurred there earlier that day.

John Kenneth Zinno. Photo provided by CPD
John Kenneth Zinno. Photo provided by CPD(CPD)

