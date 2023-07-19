Cream of the Crop
Augusta court rules man accused of animal cruelty must pay $30k for care of animals

Dogs seized in an Augusta County investigation.
Dogs seized in an Augusta County investigation.(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Circuit court has made a ruling in the case of a Waynesboro man accused of animal cruelty.

As a result of a search warrant, 13 cats, 28 dogs, and six ducks were seized from the care of Carl Rudolph Lentz.

According to the clerk of circuit courts, Lentz will not be getting the dogs and cats back and must pay $30,000 for their care. The ducks will go back to Lentz.

