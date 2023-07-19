Augusta Health experienced power outage Monday

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) Augusta Health experienced a power outage on Monday. According to Brian Croghan, the power outage was caused by a bird landing on the utility lines of a transformer by LifeCore.

Croghan said that during the power interruption the emergency department went on diversion until 3 p.m. because of equipment that was unavailable. A diversion is notifying all EMS providers not to bring patients to the emergency department and divert them to another facility for a specific time frame.

He said it is required by code to have a set of life safety generators that provide power to essential equipment less than ten seconds after an outage occurs.

”Life safety powered receptacles which are in every patient room are identified by color which is red receptacles we have emergency powered lighting in all these spaces, cars, patient rooms, and so forth.” said Croghan.

“With surgical procedures, depending on the procedure they will typically finalize the procedure and not add any additional cases until power is restored,” said Croghan.

Croghan said no patient harm was incurred.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.