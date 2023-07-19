Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Augusta Health experienced power outage Monday

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) Augusta Health experienced a power outage on Monday. According to Brian Croghan, the power outage was caused by a bird landing on the utility lines of a transformer by LifeCore.

Croghan said that during the power interruption the emergency department went on diversion until 3 p.m. because of equipment that was unavailable. A diversion is notifying all EMS providers not to bring patients to the emergency department and divert them to another facility for a specific time frame.

He said it is required by code to have a set of life safety generators that provide power to essential equipment less than ten seconds after an outage occurs.

”Life safety powered receptacles which are in every patient room are identified by color which is red receptacles we have emergency powered lighting in all these spaces, cars, patient rooms, and so forth.” said Croghan.

“With surgical procedures, depending on the procedure they will typically finalize the procedure and not add any additional cases until power is restored,” said Croghan.

Croghan said no patient harm was incurred.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Mcdonald's at 1800 E Broad St for the report of a shooting
Police find blood, broken glass after shooting in McDonald’s
Great Eastern Resort Corporation is looking to make some major housing additions at Massanutten...
Great Eastern looks to build around 1,800 housing units at Massanutten
Richard Hanson, 64, is accused of beating his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson, to death with a...
Man accused of beating wife to death within earshot of their children
Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
HNN File Image
Fire Reported at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center

Latest News

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin implemented new policy and changes that are disrupting the...
‘This is just one step in a multifaceted effort to erase trans identity’ LGBTQ+ protections and resources changing in Virginia
LGBT protections and resources changing in Virginia
(MGN)
George Washington-Jefferson National Forests receive funds for management work
George Washington-Jefferson National Forests receive funds