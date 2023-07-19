Blood donations have significantly dropped, Red Cross in need on donors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Red Cross said blood donations are coming in much slower than they are going out the door.

They said the demand for blood is higher in the summer months, but it’s also when they see a decline in donations.

“Many people have seen the stories about this being a record-breaking travel year with many people hitting the roads and airways from trips they have postponed due to the pandemic on top of colleges like Bridgewater and JMU being on their summer session which are a huge source of blood to the American Red Cross,” Jonathan McNamara, regional communications director for the American Red Cross said.

The lack of blood donations has an impact on local hospitals like Sentara RMH, Augusta Health and UVA.

Red Cross Virginia said they have collected 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed in the last two months.

They said donating only takes about an hour and it goes directly toward saving a life.

”Likely its somebody you’ll never meet but it’s somebody in your community who once again may go into a hospital in a trauma situation or have complications due to their cancer treatment and it’s your gift of an hour of your time and the gift of your blood,” he said.

McNamara said they try to make the donation process easily accessible and understandable.

The Harrisonburg Blood Donation Center takes appointments weekly.

For all other blood drives happening throughout the Valley visit the Red Cross website.

