Blue Ridge CASA looking for more special advocates

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the voices of children, court appointed special advocates are in high demand. According to Virginia Department of Social Services, there are 159 children in foster care as of June 30 and Blue Ridge CASA is only serving 34 of them.

Blue Ridge CASA’s Chief Executive Officer Sherri McKinney-Frantz says the need to serve them is monumental.

“They are kind of the keeper of the records, so they pull all of this information together they write these really fabulous court reports that the judge is really value and it really just helps make sure that the child is well represented, and their very individual needs are represented,” McKinney-Frantz said.

McKinney-Frantz describes the I-81 corridor as Blue Ridge CASA’s entire footprint.

“If we could get ten, I would love to have ten from Harrisonburg; that would be amazing because we know that they need is the biggest and Harrisonburg and we’re just doing everything we can to serve as many children as possible,” McKinney-Frantz said.

The next series of classes for prospective CASAs begin September 9. The training starts with an in-person class on that Saturday with the rest being online and on Tuesdays. The nonprofit is looking to increase its numbers before summer officially ends.

