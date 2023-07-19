Crash on I-81 N causing delays near Weyers Cave
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and delays on Interstate 81 near Weyers Cave.
According to VDOT, drivers heading north near mile marker 232 in Augusta County can expect delays because of a crash.
The north right lane and right shoulder are closed. and delays are around 5 miles as of 4:24 p.m., according to VDOT.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
