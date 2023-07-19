Current and former residents of Harrisonburg Housing Authority properties voice concerns

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some residents and former residents of Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority (HRHA) properties are voicing their concerns. They’ve raised a variety of questions about rent and evictions as well as safety and upkeep issues.

Stephanie Stotts lived in Lineweaver Apartments from 2015 until she was evicted in late June. Over that time she has had a history of speaking out against HRHA and she feels that played a role in her eviction.

“I feel like it’s come about because of the activism. From 2015 until now I have documented, I’ve gone to meetings, and rallied with other tenants to speak up about some of the things going on here,” said Stotts.

Stotts’s history with HRHA goes back years, she has attended meetings and even pursued a seat on its board at one point. Back in 2020 the complaints she and other Lineweaver tenants raised about conditions there prompted the city and the state to investigate the complex. However no wrong doing was found on the part of the housing authority.

HRHA said that Stotts was not evicted for her activism but because of a misdemeanor assault that she was found guilty of committing in the building back in December.

“Safety and security is an important thing in regard to our building and through the court process the courts made the decision to award her apartment to us,” said HRHA Executive Director Michael Wong.

Stotts said that she doesn’t believe the incident warranted eviction as she had no history of that sort of behavior prior to the December incident.

“In the heat of the moment she moved and she bumped me and it was just a reaction that I grabbed her. I can see it in my head but I still can’t make sense of it, that’s never happened to me before,” she said. “It was a reaction that I was no expecting but right, wrong, or indifferent it’s not worth me being put on the street for.”

Stotts claims that another resident assaulted her in the building years earlier and was not evicted.

“We’re not safe here. The police do regular checks here, if there is nothing wrong here then why are the police roaming the halls on a regular basis,” she said. “There are lots of things wrong here, somebody really needs to take a good look at this.”

Michael Wong said that the incident where Stotts claimed she was assaulted was also looked into by HRHA and law enforcement.

“We investigated it, the police have also investigated it, and there was no evidence that we could substantiate to file up on that complaint. It was also caught on videotape and that was provided to the authorities. Unfortunately they did not see enough evidence to pursue any charges,” he said.

WHSV spoke off camera with Anne Cornett, a current Lineweaver tenant, on Wednesday. Cornett shared many of Stotts’s concerns, she said there is a major problem with non-residents getting into the building.

Michael Wong said in the last year steps have been taken to make Lineweaver more safe.

“We added a new key lot system to restrict access to the property, we also added and updated the video camera system to add security to the interior and exterior of the building,” he said.

Anne Cornett said there are also major upkeep issues at Lineweaver. She said the building has problems with bed bugs, black mold, trash scattered throughout the building, and in some cases a stench of urine.

“There are a lot of changes that still need to be made. Michael Wong keeps standing up and saying what he’s going to do but we see what he is not doing. No one hears anybody in this building but they hear me apparently enough for me to be put on the street,” said Stotts.

Wong said that HRHA’s buildings are federally inspected each year and that it works with tenants when there are issues.

“At different times we’ve had different issues associated with the building. I think if you look at our records and you look at the history of the inspection process our building has always been satisfactory and met or exceeded those expectations,” he said.

Wong noted that HRHA has dealt with recent issues with its pest control company but said that has now been resolved.

Another woman who has lived in Commerce Village Apartments for year and is a former HRHA employee also shared her concerns about how the housing authority operates.

“We’ve had assaults, the cameras, there’s no postage to indicate no trespassing. We’ve had people who have come onto the property and literally caused problems,” said Sheila Enos, a tenant at Commerce Village.

Enos has lived in Commerce Village since it opened in 2016 and worked for the housing authority for part of that time. She said she has concerns about the property’s safety and how it is managed.

HRHA said that it is always working to ensure the safety of its complexes.

“There are times that cameras to go down and then we have them replaced and repaired. I’m not aware of any situation like that in this moment but I do remember in previous years having problems with our camera system,” said Wong.

Enos said she feels that the management at Commerce Village treats tenants poorly.

“There is supposed to be a non-discriminatory policy yet I can name you tenants who because of their personal appearance she has gone after and virtually reduced them to tears,” she said.

Enos is currently facing eviction for unpaid rent but she claims that she has paid up already and that she was overcharged for her rent by a total of over $12,000 over the last several years.

“When I finally got a statement of account and went through it year by year by year, how much it turned out to be.... can you afford to lose that amount of money, can anybody here do that? No,” she said.

Enos claimed that she was overcharged for her rent by Commerce Village’s management based on the amount of federal aid she was eligible for from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) based on her income level.

“Most people don’t look at what their income level is. There are three different categories for HUD there is low, very low, and extremely low, that’s done every year by Health and Human Services for HUD. If you don’t know what your subsidy is you can’t double check what you’re paying versus what you should be paying,” she said.

This is where Enos said she was being overcharged.

“The subsidy amount is say $231.50 a month, she would charge 311, total overages of 954 dollars for a year,” she said.

Michael Wong said that he has been involved in Enos’s case. He said she was not overcharged and that the rent calculations were explained to her during a grievance appeal process. He said the issue is that she never signed certification paperwork that would’ve kept her eligible for Federal Aid which is why she faces eviction.

“One of the requirements is that they have to go through an annual recertification process which determines their rent amount. Unfortunately with her refusal to do that it made her ineligible to continue in our housing program,” said Wong.

Enos is currently in a legal battle with HRHA over the situation. The initial court ruling sided with HRHA but Enos has appealed to the Circuit Court.

