Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Former JMU infielder signs professional baseball contract

James Madison's Kyle Novak (30) waits to greet Ryan Dooley at home plate after Dooley hit a...
James Madison's Kyle Novak (30) waits to greet Ryan Dooley at home plate after Dooley hit a 2-run home run.(WSAZ)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Another former James Madison University baseball player has signed a contract with a professional team.

JMU announced that former infielder Kyle Novak has signed with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League.

Last year, Novak led the team in hitting with a .357 batting average. He had two home runs, two triples, 13 doubles, 41 runs, 43 RBI’s and 75 hits, as he was second on the team in hits and RBI’s. He also drew 23 walks and was hit by a pitch 11 times to go against only 10 strikeouts in 210 at bats, ranking as the third toughest batter to strikeout in the country.

Novak is the third former Duke to sign a professional contract this season.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Mcdonald's at 1800 E Broad St for the report of a shooting
Police find blood, broken glass after shooting in McDonald’s
Richard Hanson, 64, is accused of beating his wife, 54-year-old Nancy Hanson, to death with a...
Man accused of beating wife to death within earshot of their children
Vernon police are investigating a death as suspicious.
22-year-old woman found murdered in her Vernon apartment
An arrest warrant was issued for Tony Roy on Monday.
Man accused of killing and dismembering wife shot and killed by police
Great Eastern Resort Corporation is looking to make some major housing additions at Massanutten...
Great Eastern looks to build around 1,800 housing units at Massanutten

Latest News

The Montezuma Braves faced the Bridgewater Reds on Tuesday night.
Summer baseball scores and highlights: July 18, 2023
FILE - James Madison women's basketball head coach Sean O'Regan.
O’Regan believes transfers will fit in with current roster
Staunton's Noah Canterbury in the on-deck circle against the Harrisonburg Turks on July 15, 2023
Summer baseball scoreboard: July 17, 2023
FILE - James Madison women's basketball coach Sean O'Regan
‘It’s been as competitive a spring, summer as I can remember.’ JMU women’s basketball embracing expectations