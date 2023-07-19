Former JMU infielder signs professional baseball contract

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Another former James Madison University baseball player has signed a contract with a professional team.

JMU announced that former infielder Kyle Novak has signed with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League.

Last year, Novak led the team in hitting with a .357 batting average. He had two home runs, two triples, 13 doubles, 41 runs, 43 RBI’s and 75 hits, as he was second on the team in hits and RBI’s. He also drew 23 walks and was hit by a pitch 11 times to go against only 10 strikeouts in 210 at bats, ranking as the third toughest batter to strikeout in the country.

Novak is the third former Duke to sign a professional contract this season.

