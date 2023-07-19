Cream of the Crop
George Washington-Jefferson National Forests receive funds for management work

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) USDA Forest Service invests 20 million in projects across 18 states through the Good Neighbor Authority.

Job Timm with the George Washington-Jefferson National Forests said it is one of the forests selected.

The Good Neighbor Authority allows the USDA Forest Service to enter into agreements with state forest agencies to do critical management work to keep forests healthy and productive.

”The good neighbor authority really allows us to work as a team to move forward with a variety of land management opportunities such as timber sales, fuels, prescribed fire, and other treatments.” said Timm.

Timm said the amount of money the forest will receive is still being determined and varies depending on the type of activity they are looking to move forward with.

“Through the good neighbor agreement and quite frankly other agreements with partners and the state agencies we do a degree of planning and then implementation of prescribed fuel treatment across the landscape to reduce fuels and to create wildlife habitat,” said Timm.

Timm said the forest has received funds from good neighbor agreements and various other agreements for different projects over the years.

