Man arrested for attempting to solicit minor

Brandon Boucher, 22 of Leon, WV is currently in the South-Central Regional Jail.
Brandon Boucher, 22 of Leon, WV is currently in the South-Central Regional Jail.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An investigation dubbed operation juice box ended in the arrest of a man for attempting to solicit a minor, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Brandon Boucher, 22, of Leon is accused of attempting to pick up and have sex with a young girl from Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Boucher is accused of ‘grooming’ the juvenile by soliciting her through several chat messages.

Boucher was taken to the South-Central Regional Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Magistrate Court.

The Ripley Police Department, Ravenswood Police Department, and West Virginia State Police assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information has not been released.

