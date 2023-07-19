More showers and storms for Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Skies turning completely clear late in the evening into the beginning of the overnight. A few more clouds arriving late. Mild but still humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Areas of patchy fog late.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day with areas of patchy fog early. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Skies turning mostly cloudy for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms passing through the area after 4 pm. There may be an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging winds especially west of I-81. A very warm and very humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like the 90s at the heat of the day. Showers and storms will remain scattered into the evening as it stays very warm with temperatures in the 80s to start. Showers and storms become isolated after midnight. Partly cloudy overnight and warm with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and very warm. Still humid especially early in the day but not to the levels of Thursday. Humidity will decrease throughout the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Breezy for the afternoon. Partly cloudy for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Staying partly cloudy overnight with and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A good deal of sunshine throughout the day but turning partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A warm day with comfortable humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Some clouds overnight and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A few passing clouds into the afternoon, turning partly cloudy late in the day. Very warm but comfortable humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for much of the day with scattered showers and storms. A very warm day and slightly humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms left over for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with a few showers and storms. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.