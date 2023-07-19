Cream of the Crop
O’Regan believes transfers will fit in with current roster

O'Regan highlights new additions for 2023-24 roster
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball program has a number of returnees back from the 2022-23 team that won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on its way to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Jamia Hazell, Kseniia Kozlova, Peyton McDaniel, and Steph Ouderkirk are just some of the returnees for JMU.

Head coach Sean O’Regan did acquire four players in the transfer portal: Olivia Mullins, Hevynne Bristow, Carole Miller, and Ashanti Barnes. O’Regan thinks all four can make an immediate impact.

Mullins is a guard who’s transferring from Saint Joseph’s. O’Regan really likes Mullins athleticism.

“Oliva is a great ballhandler,” said O’Regan. “Great combo guad. Can play the one or the two. Shoots the 3. Great pull-up game. Really quick handle and has fit in really well with our style of play.”

O’Regan and the coaching staff are familiar with Bristow. The guard comes from Ohio State, the team that defeated JMU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. O’Regan had high praise for Bristow.

“Hevynne Bristow is maybe the most athletic player I’ve ever coached in my life,” says O’Regan. “Incredible athleticism. Very impactful on both ends, offensively and defensively.”

JMU didn’t have to go far to get Carole Miller. Miller spent last season at Virginia. What O’Regan likes most about Milller’s game is her versatility, comparing her to a swiss army knife.

“She’s not going to get you 25 a night but if we need an offensive rebound putback, she’s got it,” said O’Regan. “She needs to get to the free throw line, she’s got everything you need. Everything you need, you pull it out of that swiss army knife.”

Finally, Barnes comes from Trinity Valley Community College in Norfolk. O’Regan wants to see Barnes’ stamina improve but likes the talent she possesses.

“They’re all great kids,” said O’Regan. That’s the best part for me. That’s why I think they’ll all fit in because they’re all willing to do whatever it takes.”

