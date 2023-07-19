Cream of the Crop
Summer baseball scores and highlights: July 18, 2023

Staunton sweeps Strasburg in doubleheader, Bridgewater takes down Montezuma
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There was a full slate of Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League games on Tuesday night.

You can view scores below. Highlights from selected games are in the video above.

Valley Baseball League

  • Game 1: Harrisonburg 9, Covington 2
  • Game 2: Harrisonburg 7, Covington 2
  • Game 1: Staunton 6, Strasburg 1
  • Game 2: Staunton 8, Strasburg 6
  • Woodstock 9, Waynesboro 5
  • Front Royal 16, Purcellville 10
  • New Market 10, Charlottesville 8
  • Culpeper 3, Winchester 0

Rockingham County Baseball League

  • Grottoes 7, Broadway 6
  • Bridgewater 11, Montezuma 10
  • Shockers 16, Elkton 3 (7 innings)

