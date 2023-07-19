Syphilis cases on the rise VDH breaks down what Virginia is seeing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. is seeing a rise in Syphilis cases.

Although the spike is partly due to more testing being available, the numbers are still concerning for health officials, even in Virginia.

“We’re actually doing a little bit better than the national average in Virginia but cases are up pretty significantly,” Bryan Collins, Assistant Director, STD Prevention & Surveillance in the Office of Epidemiology said.

Virginia Department of Health data collected from Jan through May 2023 shows that diagnosed Syphilis cases went up 20% in Virginia compared to the first five months of 2022.

In those five months, VDH reports 757 cases were confirmed throughout the Commonwealth.

The Central Shenandoah Health District made up 27 of those.

While Collins said this is a relatively small number for the serviced area, that is up 50% from numbers in the first five months of 2022.

“The main symptom of primary Syphilis is one or more sores that are located on the sight of the body where Syphilis enters,” Collins said.

Secondary Syphilis can, and usually does develop, according to Collins.

He said the most common symptom of secondary Syphilis is a rough red rash on the torso, palms of hands and soles of feet.

“The preferred treatment is Bicillin because it is an injectable medication and so there’s less of a concern related to a client who might be infected with Syphilis taking say a full course of pills,” Collins said.

Although there are other medications to treat the infection if a shortage were to happen, VDH ensures they will remain fully stocked.

Collins said it’s important for doctors to be open to listening to patients and creating a comfortable environment for patients to get tested.

VDH has resources available here and here.

