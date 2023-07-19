‘This is just one step in a multifaceted effort to erase trans identity’ LGBTQ+ protections and resources changing in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin implemented new policy and changes that are disrupting the LGBTQ+ community.

The Virginia Department of Education released it’s new model policies to ensure privacy, dignity and respect for all students and parents in Virginia’s public schools. Youngkin says these new policies will put parents in the forefront when it comes to their child’s identity and well-being.

“At the heart of our policy is ensuring the privacy and the dignity and the respect of all students,” Youngkin said. “Parents should be engaged with their children’s lives and we need children to engage with their parents.”

Hyacinth Bellerose, director of the Friendly City Safe Space, said these changes can have serious health and mental health risks.

“This has vast implications on the mental health of kids, that’s what we are talking about,” Bellerose said. the mental health of kids and the disregard of a body of research that suggest this will significant damage to mental health of what is becoming an increasingly larger percentage of what is Gen Z.”

Bellerose said this policy change is the start towards more policy and change that harms queer people.

“This is one step in a multifaceted effort to erase the trans identity. They’re focusing on kids right now but it’s broad, it’s purposely broad,” Bellerose said.

Youngkin said that important life decisions start with the parents and family of the child.

“In difficult circumstances, let’s go to families first,” Youngkin said. “The children belong to their parents, not to politicians or bureaucrats or administrators. Not even teachers, who are doing their best here. Let’s start with parents and wrap children with love and capabilities and support and let’s do this together, but let’s start with parents.”

Bellerose said there are kids who do not feel safe “coming-out” to their parents and school is sometimes a safe space for them to express themselves.

“I know the impact this will have on kids because I have conversations with kids,” Bellerose said. “So many who don’t feel safe talking about their identities at home and if this policy is enacted, that will be forced on them.”

Bellerose said these changes can lead to queer youth homelessness.

“We have countless examples of kids who are kicked out of homes,” Bellerose said. “There are programs dedicated to serving homeless and houseless queer youth.”

Bellerose said this policy is more than just forcing a child to identify against their beliefs.

“The focus of this is enacting these harmful policies on kids whose parents with they knew that their kid was trans and if they do, they’re going to try and force their kids to change,” Bellerose said. “In some circumstances, they will kick their kid out.”

Along with the VDOE model policy changes, the Virginia Department of Health’s website no longer offers resources to LGBTQ+ people.

Bellerose said queer people will have to find these resources through outside organizations and removing these health resources will put kids at risk.

“These decisions of removing essential care from VDH programming will have a massive impact on the health of an increasingly growing population of kids in our state,” Bellerose said.

Bellerose said the accessibility to these resources are diminishing and that can put a queer person in danger.

“How accessible are these resources, these life-saving resources, how accessible and easy are they to find? There are going to be people who just do not find the resources they need,” Bellerose said.

Types of LGBTQ+ care include HIV testing and gender-affirming care

In a statement, Youngkin’s spokesperson Macaulay Porter said:

“In Virginia, the governor will always reaffirm a parent’s role in their child’s life. Children belong to their parents, not the state. The webpage in question outsourced conversations where adults directly speak with children about sex to a third-party website without notifying parents. The governor supports providing resources that are age appropriate however the government should not facilitate anonymous conversations between adults and children without a parent’s approval. Sexualizing children against a parent’s wishes doesn’t belong on a taxpayer-supported website. A comprehensive set of LGBTQ+ Resources are available on the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board website.”

Bellerose said that no matter the adversity the queer community faces, there will be people and organizations supporting them.

