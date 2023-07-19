Cream of the Crop
Waynesboro Public Schools short on bus drivers

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public Schools says they are experiencing a shortage of bus drivers.

DeWayne Moore said they are short around 4 or 6 drivers.

Moore said this is an issue that has increased in the last year or so, and it has resulted in inconsistent pickups and drop offs. There has also been issues with transporting kids to sporting events.

”We’re looking at different options to in hopes that we can become more consistent for parents with pickup and drop off and then and also looking to make sure we can be more consistent with trying to start school on time.” said Moore.

Moore said bus drivers are very important and not having enough can cause disruptions throughout the school system.

He added they have recruitment tools they have been utilizing and offer a sign up bonus for new drivers.

