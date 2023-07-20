Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 jackpot

Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two ticket holders in Virginia won big after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing!

Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area:

  • Harris Teeter, 1216 Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake, and
  • 7-Eleven, 5664 Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.

A player in California won Wednesday night’s $1 billion jackpot. The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, and the Powerball number was 24.

Virginia Lottery says the Powerball jackpot run that began in April generated more than $22 million in profit for K-12 education in Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says the vehicle crash on I-81 N near Weyers Cave has been cleared.
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared
One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
HNN File Image
Fire Reported at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say
Syphilis cases on the rise VDH breaks down what Virginia is seeing

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More showers and storms Thursday
One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
Health Career Camp at Sentara RMH
On July 11, shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Cogbill Road for a possible drowning.
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond