ALICE report releases data

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - United for ALICE is a national study and Virginia is one of 12 participating states. It is a collection of data that looks communities and wages it takes to live in a sustainable household.

President and CEO of United Way SAW Kristi Williams said the report is on about a two year delay and the ALICE report concerning 2021 data was released.

Williams said “ALICE” stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. This is the population that is employed and working but still living paycheck to paycheck.

The results from the report showed that about 50% of the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro community is living below the ALICE line.

”Half of our community is struggling to make ins meet and they are making too much money to get government benefits but they are not making enough to make it to the next month without worrying about their bills.” said Williams.

Williams said United Way likes to focus on social indicators that are attributing to how ALICE households are living. This includes transportation, child care, food security, and housing.

“Somebody can have a job but if they don’t have a car or liable transportation they can’t work and then they can’t afford child care, it is a slippery slope of affects.” said Williams.

Williams said many jobs have gone from salary to hourly and adds there is not enough mental health resources available to help ALICE families that can play a part in how the next set of data could look.

Williams said the best way to address it is to talk about it and be aware of the resources that are available and support non-profits. She added the 2022-2023 data is looking to be released next year, but don’t be afraid to ask for help if you are struggling.

