Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

ALICE report releases data

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - United for ALICE is a national study and Virginia is one of 12 participating states. It is a collection of data that looks communities and wages it takes to live in a sustainable household.

President and CEO of United Way SAW Kristi Williams said the report is on about a two year delay and the ALICE report concerning 2021 data was released.

Williams said “ALICE” stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. This is the population that is employed and working but still living paycheck to paycheck.

The results from the report showed that about 50% of the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro community is living below the ALICE line.

”Half of our community is struggling to make ins meet and they are making too much money to get government benefits but they are not making enough to make it to the next month without worrying about their bills.” said Williams.

Williams said United Way likes to focus on social indicators that are attributing to how ALICE households are living. This includes transportation, child care, food security, and housing.

“Somebody can have a job but if they don’t have a car or liable transportation they can’t work and then they can’t afford child care, it is a slippery slope of affects.” said Williams.

Williams said many jobs have gone from salary to hourly and adds there is not enough mental health resources available to help ALICE families that can play a part in how the next set of data could look.

Williams said the best way to address it is to talk about it and be aware of the resources that are available and support non-profits. She added the 2022-2023 data is looking to be released next year, but don’t be afraid to ask for help if you are struggling.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
Cogbill Road
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond
VDOT says the vehicle crash on I-81 N near Weyers Cave has been cleared.
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
HNN File Image
Fire Reported at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center

Latest News

Waynesboro Education Garden
Waynesboro Schools and Project Grows collaborate on Education Garden
Waynesboro Schools and Project Grows collaborate on Education Garden
ALICE report releases data
Antoine Morse’s family is going through some of the toughest days of their life as they feel...
Family wants answers after they say loved one overdosed at Riverside Regional Jail