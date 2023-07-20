Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Caregiver arrested after alleged abuse of nonverbal, physically challenged person

Caregiver arrested after alleged abuse of nonverbal, physically challenged person
Caregiver arrested after alleged abuse of nonverbal, physically challenged person(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman from Portsmouth was arrested after allegedly abusing a nonverbal, physically challenged person under her care, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Wednesday.

Jamey Addington, 35, faces a number of charges including felonious assault and failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.

Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday at a home in Wheelersburg, and an ambulance was called to take the patient to the hospital for injuries.

A camera system inside the home captured the alleged abuse, and detectives obtained witness statements.

The sheriff said Addington was taken to the Scioto County Jail where she’s being held on $60,000 bond. Thoroughman said more charges are possible after the case is presented to a grand jury.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Cogbill Road
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

Latest News

Ernest McCotter, of Hampton, Virginia and Deshawn Maye, of Kinston were caught Thursday.
Two men nabbed in Virginia for 2021 Kinston murder
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Beautiful weather on the way
‘We’re progressing pretty fast.’ JMU men’s basketball having productive summer
Harrisonburg splits doubleheader against Waynesboro
Harrisonburg Planning Commission votes in favor of Sunchase Apartments expansion