Caregiver arrested after alleged abuse of nonverbal, physically challenged person

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman from Portsmouth was arrested after allegedly abusing a nonverbal, physically challenged person under her care, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Wednesday.

Jamey Addington, 35, faces a number of charges including felonious assault and failing to provide for a functionally impaired person.

Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday at a home in Wheelersburg, and an ambulance was called to take the patient to the hospital for injuries.

A camera system inside the home captured the alleged abuse, and detectives obtained witness statements.

The sheriff said Addington was taken to the Scioto County Jail where she’s being held on $60,000 bond. Thoroughman said more charges are possible after the case is presented to a grand jury.

