Cause of fatal Staunton fire found after investigation, Fire Marshal’s Office says

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office says they have found the cause of a July 10 fire on Gray Avenue.

The Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) says City of Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at around 3:44 a.m., and when units arrived they found dense smoke from all sides. The fire was put out, but 62-year-old Bruce Shott was taken to the hospital and eventually transferred to VCU Medical Center’s burn unit for injuries sustained from the fire, the SFMO says. Shott later died from his injuries, and the SFMO says he was the only person in the Gray Avenue house.

The Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office says that the cause of the fire was reportedly smoking materials that were improperly discarded.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.