Harrisonburg residents hopeful to win big during Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wednesday night people across the country will be awaiting the roll of six numbers.

The Powerball Jackpot is projected at 1 billion dollars in this draw.

It is the 7th largest in U.S. lottery history.

“First I’ll pay bills then family comes next,” Sarah from Harrisonburg said as she picked her numbers for Wednesday’s drawing.

The Powerball’s website said the odds of someone being the lucky ticket holder for Wednesday’s grand prize is 1 and 292 billion+.

The cash value of Wednesday night’s prize is more than 516 million.

“I play sometimes at work and here so hopefully I win by myself,” Sarah said.

The odds may be slim to match the five numbers and the Powerball correctly, but there are many smaller monetary prizes people can cash in on.

This includes prizes as large as one million dollars and as small as four dollars.

The 7/11 on Virginia Ave said they had been steady all day long with customers hoping six numbers will change their lives.

“I played birthdays today, so we’ll see what happens ... family and friends so I’ll see what happens,” Sarah said.

If there are no big winners Wednesday night, the Powerball jackpot will increase again.

The next drawing will be on Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Prize winners are able to choose whether they want the winnings in one lump sum or paid out over 29 years.

The Powerball reminds people to play responsibly.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

