Jury convicts Dinwiddie man for teenage cousin’s murder

Anton Coleman went before a jury on July 20 for a second-degree murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Dinwiddie High School cheerleader Ke'Asia Adkins.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A jury found a Dinwiddie man guilty of his teenage cousin’s 2018 murder on Thursday.

Anton Coleman went before a jury on July 20 for a second-degree murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Dinwiddie High School cheerleader Ke’Asia Adkins.

Colmen initially faced first-degree murder and abduction charges in Adkins’ death in January 2020, when it was amended to a second-degree murder charge. That case ended in a mistrial.

Adkins’ body was found in a wooded area after she disappeared from her home on June 25, 2018. The medical examiner ruled her death as a homicide. Her cause of death was asphyxia.

