New video tours highlight Augusta County for new people

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County released new “video tours” to highlight the attractions the county has to offer.

The video tours were created by CGI digital through a partnership with the National Association of Counties. The goal of the project is to give access to information and resources to new and prospective residents/businesses in Augusta County.

Mia Kivlighan, communications manager for Augusta County, said these videos will “engage” new people.

“We thought it was a really great way to engage newcomers to the area. Whether they are just visiting or thinking about moving here,” Kivlighan said. “The videos kind of capture a really great piece of what makes living in Augusta County so special.”

Kivlighan said that it also brings the “unique” qualities of Augusta County to people’s screens.

“It really allowed us to highlight the things that were important to us. We went with some of the normal topics like education and healthcare,” Kivlighan said. “But we also added agriculture and outdoor recreation as well.”

