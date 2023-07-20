One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one dead in Rockingham County.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on July 19 on Rock Fence Lane near Lacey Spring. The RCSO said that at 5:15 p.m. a Rockingham County Deputy tried to take 27 year-old Justin Scott Lantz into custody, but Lantz reportedly resisted and refused to be taken.

Lantz then allegedly went for a nearby pistol when the deputy told him not to touch it. The RCSO said that Lantz went for the gun again and the deputy fired his weapon at him. Emergency services were called, and after several attempts to save him, the RCSO said Lantz was declared dead.

The Virginia State Police were contacted to begin an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.