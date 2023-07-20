Page County to adopt body-worn camera policy on Aug 2, policy available for residents to view

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, after several months they have secured funding for body-worn camera systems.

Virginia code states law enforcement agencies must adopt a written policy before deploying a body-worn camera system.

The agency is making the policy available to anyone who wishes to read it for the next several days.

Between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Aug 1, residents can visit the Page County Sheriff’s Office Administrative building to read the policy.

It will be adopted on Aug 2, 2023.

The Facebook post said the policy covers the following:

A. Use of Body Worn Cameras Generally

B. Equipment

C. Officer/Deputy Responsibility

D. Supervisor Responsibility

E. Privacy and Restricted Use

F. Access

G. Video Retention

