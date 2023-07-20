Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Page County to adopt body-worn camera policy on Aug 2, policy available for residents to view

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, after several months they have secured funding for body-worn camera systems.

Virginia code states law enforcement agencies must adopt a written policy before deploying a body-worn camera system.

The agency is making the policy available to anyone who wishes to read it for the next several days.

Between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Aug 1, residents can visit the Page County Sheriff’s Office Administrative building to read the policy.

It will be adopted on Aug 2, 2023.

The Facebook post said the policy covers the following:

A. Use of Body Worn Cameras Generally

B. Equipment

C. Officer/Deputy Responsibility

D. Supervisor Responsibility

E. Privacy and Restricted Use

F. Access

G. Video Retention

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says the vehicle crash on I-81 N near Weyers Cave has been cleared.
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared
HNN File Image
Fire Reported at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center
Syphilis cases on the rise VDH breaks down what Virginia is seeing
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say
FILE - Chunks of ice float in Mendenhall Lake in front of the Mendenhall Glacier on April 29,...
Alaska man inadvertently films his own drowning on a glacial lake with helmet GoPro, officials say

Latest News

It is the 7th largest in U.S. lottery history.
Harrisonburg residents hopeful to win big during Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing
Steph Ouderkirk embracing leadership role
Clover Hill powers past Montezuma 14-7
Page County to adopt body-worn camera policy on Aug 2, policy available for residents to view