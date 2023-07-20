Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond

Cream of the Crop
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a drowning that happened in a Chesterfield neighborhood last week.

On July 11, shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Cogbill Road for a possible drowning.

When officers arrived, they learned a 2-year-old boy had been found unresponsive in a pond.

Police say relatives pulled the child from the pond and performed CPR until officers arrived.

Then, the boy was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

