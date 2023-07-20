Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

A Ritchie Co. girl helps her local fire department by selling lemonade

Sydneigh White has donated proceeds from her lemonade stand to the Pennsboro VFD the past two years.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Ritchie Co. girl has done a lot to help her local volunteer fire department.

Seven year-old Sydneigh White has run a lemonade stand in Pennsboro for the past two years.

After selling the lemonade, she donates what she raised to the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

White’s father and chief of the department, Tyler White, sees his daughter’s donations as part of a family tradition with helping the community.

“She just continues a long line of generations (that have helped the community). My grandfather, father, mom, and now myself; were or are in the fire and EMS. Just a long line of generations that are giving back to the community,” reflected Chief White.

White’s next lemonade stand will be this Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Dollar General in Pennsboro.

White already has plans for this year’s funds.

When asked, “is there a reason why you wanted to give the money to the department?”

“To help buy equipment for the new truck,” replied S. White.

Recently, S. White has received a letter from Governor Jim Justice recognizing the work she’s doing.

Chief White is proud of his daughter.

“I wanted to see her get some recognition for what she’s done. You don’t see this very often, and I want to see her continue to inspire other kids to do (more). Last year, she had a bunch of her friends come over during the lemonade stand; they enjoyed helping her out. She’s really been an inspiration not only to the members here but also to the entire community,” said Chief White.

This year, a local Jeep club is helping S. White by selling some food with her on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
VDOT says the vehicle crash on I-81 N near Weyers Cave has been cleared.
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared
Cogbill Road
Chesterfield Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond
HNN File Image
Fire Reported at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

Latest News

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Beautiful weather on the way
Evening Fastcast July 20
Augusta County released new “video tours” to highlight the attractions Augusta County has to...
New video tours highlight Augusta County for new people
Fire truck sirens generic
Cause of fatal Staunton fire found after investigation, Fire Marshal’s Office says