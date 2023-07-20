Spotswood High grad Ouderkirk embracing leadership role at JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan refers to Spotswood High grad Steph Ouderkirk as, “The Glue.”

It’s because Ouderkirk seems to always doing the little things on the floor, whether it’s getting a key rebound, playing tough defense, or hitting an important shot.

The role is something Ouderkirk has learned to embrace. The Spotswood High grad was an important piece to last year’s Sun Belt Championship team.

Ouderkirk appeared in 34 games, starting 12 of them. One of her marquee performances came against Georgia State when she tied a career-high with 13 points. However, it was her defensive performance against Texas State in the Sun Belt Championship game that stood out to O’Regan.

Ouderkirk, a redshirt junior entering the 2023-24 season, says she wants to continue to bring a leadership presence.

“I’ve been at JMU for all three years, which is pretty rare so I feel like I have a lot of experience,” says Ouderkirk. “Just bringing the people with me, keeping people up. Bringing that leadership I feel like is really going to be my role this year.”

O’Regan expects Ouderkirk to continue to have an important presence for JMU on and off the floor.

“I think Steph’s done a great job for us and is going to continue to,” says O’Regan. “She’s a big time leader, a presence for us, she’s going to do a lot of the glue things to help us win games.”

Schedule Almost Finalized

O’Regan says he expects to have the 2023-24 schedule finalized in the near future, potentially as early as next week.

“We have all the games scheduled,” said O’Regan. “It’s just a matter of getting all the contracts signed. We have about 60-70% of them signed.”

