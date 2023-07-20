Cream of the Crop
Summer baseball scores and highlights: July 19, 2023

Clover Hill powers past Montezuma 14-7
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Entering play Wednesday night, three teams were tied for first place in the Rockingham County Baseball League: the Shockers, Bridgewater, and Clover Hill.

Bridgewater and Clover Hill were both victorious on Wednesday night while the Shockers lost in extra innings to Grottoes. With the win, Grottoes extends their winning streak to four games and has won seven of its last eight games.

Rockingham County Baseball League

  • Bridgewater 6, Broadway 2
  • Clover Hill 14, Montezuma 7
  • Grottoes 6, Shockers 5 (11 innings)

Valley Baseball League

  • Game 1: Harrisonburg 4, Culpeper 3
  • Game 2: Harrisonburg 10, Culpeper 2
  • Staunton 6, New Market 3
  • Purcellville 12, Waynesboro 9
  • Woodstock 6, Strasburg 5
  • Front Royal 8, Winchester 7
  • Covington at Charlottesville, PPD

