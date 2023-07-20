Summer baseball scores and highlights: July 19, 2023

(WHSV) - Entering play Wednesday night, three teams were tied for first place in the Rockingham County Baseball League: the Shockers, Bridgewater, and Clover Hill.

Bridgewater and Clover Hill were both victorious on Wednesday night while the Shockers lost in extra innings to Grottoes. With the win, Grottoes extends their winning streak to four games and has won seven of its last eight games.

Rockingham County Baseball League

Bridgewater 6, Broadway 2

Clover Hill 14, Montezuma 7

Grottoes 6, Shockers 5 (11 innings)

Valley Baseball League

Game 1: Harrisonburg 4, Culpeper 3

Game 2: Harrisonburg 10, Culpeper 2

Staunton 6, New Market 3

Purcellville 12, Waynesboro 9

Woodstock 6, Strasburg 5

Front Royal 8, Winchester 7

Covington at Charlottesville, PPD

