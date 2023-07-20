Waynesboro Schools and Project Grows collaborate on Education Garden

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro City Public Schools has an education garden located Berkeley Glen Elementary School and have recently partnered with Project Grows.

Ryan Blosser, Farm Educator with Waynesboro Schools said the education garden is in its year of funding under a Department of Education grant. He added they were partnered with Alleghany Mountain Institute when they were starting up.

He said recently some of the goals of the farm started to shift to food production as well as student achievement which is why they partnered and with Project Grows.

”Right now for this year we are focusing on redesign and you’ll see around the farm there are a few projects that aren’t production based popping up we want to keep producing lots of food on this farm and we want to layer on more curriculum delivery opportunities through farm projects.” said Blosser.

Blosser said the food grown on the farm goes to a student run market, an after school chef program at Kate Collins, and a collaboration with Disciples Kitchen.

Jason Fullerton with Project Grows said the mission in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County is to improve the health of children through garden education and food access and this collaboration that goes with that mission.

“Our primary role specifically through my position is to maintain and manage the farm keeping production spaces going, helping with the different pieces that will show up here in the next year.” said Fullerton.

Fullerton said they have Project Grows youth leaders come out to the farm once a week.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.