Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

After years of woes, Waynesboro theater expecting big box office weekend

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - It is expected to be a busy weekend at box offices across the country.

Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro is already seeing crowds come in for the early release times of two highly anticipated movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer.

“We’ve been getting people not only buying tickets for just one or the other but also buying tickets for both movies and its just because it’s been so widely talked about that everyone is so excited to see both movies,” Cody Duff, General Manager at Zeus Digital Theater said.

In recent years, movie theaters have seen ups and downs when it comes to business and sales, largely in part due to the pandemic.

“Cherishable moment to see everyone come in super excited about movies again especially after a long time of that not being a big thing,” Duff said.

Barbie and Oppenheimer could be the last two big movie drops in the box office for a while, as writers and actors have been on strike for more than two months.

“I think that even with difficulties that arise and come by I think that’s all it will be is just kind of waves that we go through where its tough at first but once we get through it we kind of just start to flow,” Duff said.

Those seeing the early showings of the two movies on Thursday said they are happy with how far film making has come.

“The diversity, yes the diversity, a black president,” two girls said after seeing the Barbie movie.

The showtimes for the double features and other movies playing can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
Cogbill Road
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond
VDOT says the vehicle crash on I-81 N near Weyers Cave has been cleared.
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
HNN File Image
Fire Reported at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center

Latest News

After years of woes, Waynesboro theater expecting big box office weekend
Harrisonburg Planning Commission votes on Sunchase Apartments expansion
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Beautiful weather on the way
Waynesboro Education Garden
Waynesboro Schools and Project Grows collaborate on Education Garden