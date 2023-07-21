After years of woes, Waynesboro theater expecting big box office weekend

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - It is expected to be a busy weekend at box offices across the country.

Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro is already seeing crowds come in for the early release times of two highly anticipated movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer.

“We’ve been getting people not only buying tickets for just one or the other but also buying tickets for both movies and its just because it’s been so widely talked about that everyone is so excited to see both movies,” Cody Duff, General Manager at Zeus Digital Theater said.

In recent years, movie theaters have seen ups and downs when it comes to business and sales, largely in part due to the pandemic.

“Cherishable moment to see everyone come in super excited about movies again especially after a long time of that not being a big thing,” Duff said.

Barbie and Oppenheimer could be the last two big movie drops in the box office for a while, as writers and actors have been on strike for more than two months.

“I think that even with difficulties that arise and come by I think that’s all it will be is just kind of waves that we go through where its tough at first but once we get through it we kind of just start to flow,” Duff said.

Those seeing the early showings of the two movies on Thursday said they are happy with how far film making has come.

“The diversity, yes the diversity, a black president,” two girls said after seeing the Barbie movie.

The showtimes for the double features and other movies playing can be found here.

