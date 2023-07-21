Daycare beams fresh start with Charlie’s Guiding Light

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - There is a fresh start for childcare in Page County with Charlie’s Guiding Light Early Learning Center. The new owner, Carolyn Richards, has a decade of experience with this profession, including time at Polliwogs which got shut down earlier this year in March, with a passion to provide.

“I love children and I loved working here. I love working in the daycare centers everywhere and it’s my dream to have a daycare,” Richards said.

Richards shared that the rebranding of the daycare happened in dedication to her late brother, who dealt with ten years of cancer, and also to avoid any confusion with other daycare centers with similar names like Polliwags who have different childcare practices.

The daycare formerly known as Polliwogs voluntarily shut down because the staff was not following protocol.

Pamela Houck comes in as an administrator and consultant with experience at eight daycares, spanning over 35 years, and she says she wants the very best for the kids.

“I believe I’m just being obedient to God’s calling and he has given me the skills and that’s why I really my heart was, that once I got here to the right of these families need childcare,” Houck said.

Charlie’s Guiding Light is ready for its time to shine. The new ownership learns from the last daycare center on what not to do to be successful.

A partnership with Mixed Delivery, a Virginia Early Childhood Foundation grant gives free childcare for three and four-year-olds with no subsidy and is year-round for families to get into that program right away. Houck confirms that there are still a few openings left.

“One thing that I want to prioritize, I want to start on state standards, and making sure everyone is following all the rules that need to be done,” Richards said.

Aspects like nutrition are a priority every day with a restaurant-certified kitchen.

“We prepare meals and we’re proud to be partnered with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on that so that you can teach children — because you can’t teach a child who’s hungry,” Houck said.

The biggest takeaway is that Charlie’s Guiding Light is the start of new beginnings. Richards plans to be a boss that is around all the time, making sure that rules are followed and her dreams are exceeding state standards.

A sister center is in the works for the Town of Shenandoah. It will be called Moving Mountains Academy of Early Learning on the goal is to be open in September.

