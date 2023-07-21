Harrisonburg Planning Commission votes in favor of Sunchase Apartments expansion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night the Harrisonburg Planning Commission welcomed public comment about a proposal from Sunchase Apartments to allow more than 12 multi-family dwellings to multiple complexes.

The two proposals were for a rezoning request and special use permit.

The Planning Commission said the proposal is for renovations to existing buildings not constructing new ones.

“We have a lot of rental units that are three story buildings with 12 units in them four units to a floor because that was the maximum of what anybody could build for the longest period of time it was only with the creation of R-5 that we had the opportunity to do anything else,” Richard Baugh, member of the Harrisonburg Planning Commission said.

Storm water mitigation, noise and traffic were concerns brought up by residents who spoke about the proposal.

”Those are concerns and we have a housing shortage in this city and I think we need to put more housing where we can fit it,” Brent Finnegan, chair of the Harrisonburg Planning Commission said.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of both the rezoning and special use permit.

They will go in front of Harrisonburg City Council on August 22.

