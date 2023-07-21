JMU’s Michael Roberts promoted to associate head baseball coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison’s Michael Roberts has been named the associate head baseball coach, head coach Marlin Ikenberry announced on Thursday.

Roberts spent last season as an assistant coach in his first season at JMU. He worked mostly with the hitters. The Dukes hit .298 as a team, their highest team batting average since the 2013 season.

“I am excited for Michael in this promotion,” said Ikenberry in a statement. “Michael did a fantastic job in helping us navigate through the first season in the Sun Belt. He embodies what it means to be a part of this program. While new to the dugout in Harrisonburg, we have spent a better part of eight seasons together in the dugout. Our expectations continue to grow to win a Sun Belt championship.”

The Dukes finished 31-25, the most wins for the program since the 2019 season.

“I appreciate Coach Ikenberry’s trust in me, for his mentorship, and for recognizing my hard work with JMU’s baseball program,” said Roberts. “I’m incredibly excited for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to serving as associate head coach for JMU baseball.”

