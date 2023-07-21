Cream of the Crop
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue invests in Flashover Simulator

Flashover Simulator
Flashover Simulator(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Rockingham County Fire and Rescue started using a flashover simulator to train new hires as well as seasoned firefighters.

Dustin Gladwell, Division Chief of Training, said their goal is to get as many career and volunteer firefighters in the area to go through the training. He added before they would have to take students to Loudon County for this training. This will help give them more exposure to live fire training and help prepare them to respond to calls.

“This is the first day we have done two days of training with Drager people and this is the first day we are putting people in,” said Gladwell.

Gladwell said the simulator is teaching crews fire behavior and they are able to observe rollover and smoke conditions.

“We start a fire in the front of the unit in a barrel and then the walls are coated with this stuff called fiber board the fire grows up the walls catch on fire and it basically rolls over top of the kids we control with air through the door and air through the ceiling which looks like a little chimney up there,” said Gladwell.

He said 40% of the simulator was paid for by a grant through the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and Rockingham County paid for the rest.

