Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir recaps ‘life-changing’ experience at Carnegie Hall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New York City’s Carnegie Hall has been a performance venue for artists like the Beatles and has hosted speeches from former presidents. But this month, it was children from the Shenandoah Valley who got to perform on this prestigious stage.

“Being with elite children’s choirs, some that were better, some that were very similar to ours opened their eyes to possibilities,” SVCC artistic and executive director Janet Hostetter said.

The Shenandoah Valley children’s choir consists of kids from ages 10 to 18 ranging in skill level in their vocal abilities. Earlier this month 64 of those ‘choristers’ performed at Carnegie Hall alongside other singers from around the world.

“The children’s chorus of Washington, the Toronto Children’s Chorus, and Young Voices of the Philippines, and that last group was especially meaningful because they’d worked so hard and are internationally renowned,” Hostetter said.

It’d been three years since the group was initially invited to perform at the Hall, and over that time it’s taken a lot of community support to get to ‘The Big Apple’.

“Whether it was the finances or actually driving up to New York to see the performance, some parents decided they couldn’t stay away and just drove up and back in the same day and the feedback has been phenomenal,” Hostetter said.

Hostetter says the experience has left a lifelong impact on herself, the kids, and everyone involved in making this unforgettable performance possible.

“They reached very hard and high but with so much joy and the other choirs were so embracing and so encouraging which was really exciting. So, I think lifelong relationships were made and new standards of excellence were set for them,” Hostetter said.

Auditions are coming up in August for kids who would like to join SVCC, more information can be found through their website here.

