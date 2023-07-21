Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

‘So fur so good’ for Aristocat Cafe

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three months after they opened their doors, owner Amanda Atwell says it’s been a ‘purr-fect’ fit for Aristocat Café.

Three months ago the business opened at 111 N. Liberty Street, in hopes of providing a space for people to enjoy handcrafted teas, coffees, and baked goods, and more so get animals to their forever homes.

Owner Amanda Atwell says since April, the business has found a sense of community among other small businesses in Harrisonburg, like partnerships with Sage Bird Ciderworks to create a signature cocktail. The café will also be starting a monthly book club with Massanutten Regional Library in August.

All of the animals at the café are from the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, a foster-only animal rescue based out of Woodstock. The cats are housed in the cafe’s designated ‘Cat Loft’, where for a fee visitors can play with the animals in an open space.

“You can constantly hear giggles out of there and laughter and nobody has left with a frown on their face which is great. And then we’ve actually been lucky enough to I think have 16 adoptions and six of those have happened in the last two weeks,” Atwell said.

Aristocat Café is always accepting volunteers to help maintain the cat room and socialize the cats. You can find more information through their website here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Cogbill Road
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

Latest News

Passenger makes emergency landing in Martha's Vineyard
Pilot dies after crash at Martha’s Vineyard Airport
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Beautiful weekend on the way
Sentara RMH (FILE)
DMV allows blood types on I.D. cards
Evening Fastcast July 21