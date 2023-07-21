‘So fur so good’ for Aristocat Cafe

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three months after they opened their doors, owner Amanda Atwell says it’s been a ‘purr-fect’ fit for Aristocat Café.

Three months ago the business opened at 111 N. Liberty Street, in hopes of providing a space for people to enjoy handcrafted teas, coffees, and baked goods, and more so get animals to their forever homes.

Owner Amanda Atwell says since April, the business has found a sense of community among other small businesses in Harrisonburg, like partnerships with Sage Bird Ciderworks to create a signature cocktail. The café will also be starting a monthly book club with Massanutten Regional Library in August.

All of the animals at the café are from the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, a foster-only animal rescue based out of Woodstock. The cats are housed in the cafe’s designated ‘Cat Loft’, where for a fee visitors can play with the animals in an open space.

“You can constantly hear giggles out of there and laughter and nobody has left with a frown on their face which is great. And then we’ve actually been lucky enough to I think have 16 adoptions and six of those have happened in the last two weeks,” Atwell said.

Aristocat Café is always accepting volunteers to help maintain the cat room and socialize the cats. You can find more information through their website here.

