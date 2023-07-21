Successful Valley couple featured on popular reality show, Below Deck Down Under

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A couple known as superstars in the Shenandoah Valley had their moment in the limelight of reality TV. Brad Driver and Stacey Jennings are featured as a successful power couple of charter guests on the second season of Below Deck Down Under.

Driver said the opportunity came through friends in their social circles as a chance to show their beach lifestyle and zest of life on a national level.

“Getting on television I think was a big thing for us because we love sharing our life of people we say all the time this life isn’t worth living if we can’t share with others we’ve been very very blessed and we want to share it with others,” Driver said.

The couple made their success and riches from being savvy businessmen in real estate, owning, opening, and investing in Planet Fitness locations and more than a dozen AirBnBs.

They described the experience as real and unscripted everyone showed their truest selves. They would love to have the opportunity to do it again.

“I think with a second episode, especially when we have our Moulin Rouge themed dinner even the camera crew as they were filming looked at us with breakfast broke the wall, and said wow these are amazing costumes no one’s ever dressed up on this level on our show before. Thanks for bringing this,” Jennings said.

The adventures continue on the second episode airing Monday, July 24 on Bravo at 8 p.m. and then on the Peacock streaming app afterward.

