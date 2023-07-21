Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Summer baseball scores and highlights: July 20, 2023

Harrisonburg splits doubleheader against Waynesboro
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - For a third consecutive day the Harrisonburg Turks played a doubleheader. The Turks played host to the Waynesboro Generals at Veterans Memorial Park.

You can view Thursday night’s scoreboard below from the Valley Baseball League and the RCBL.

Valley Baseball League

  • Game 1: Waynesboro 4, Harrisonburg 3
  • Game 2: Harrisonburg 5, Waynesboro 4
  • Winchester 12, New Market 3
  • Purcellville 13, Strasburg 3
  • Woodstock 5, Charlottesville 4
  • Culpeper 21, Staunton 5
  • Front Royal 7, Covington 6

Rockingham County Baseball League

  • Bridgewater 11, Stuarts Draft 6
  • Clover Hill 11, Montezuma 1

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Cogbill Road
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

Latest News

James Madison associate head coach Michael Roberts
JMU’s Michael Roberts promoted to associate head baseball coach
FILE - James Madison men's basketball coach Mark Byington during the 2022-23 season
‘We’re progressing pretty fast.’ JMU men’s basketball having productive summer
Clover Hill manager Kevin Chandler (left) and Montezuma manager Chris Rush meet with the...
Summer baseball scores and highlights: July 19, 2023
James Madison's Steph Ouderkirk after hitting a 3-pointer against Georgia State on Jan. 14, 2023
Spotswood High grad Ouderkirk embracing leadership role at JMU