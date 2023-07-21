Summer baseball scores and highlights: July 20, 2023
(WHSV) - For a third consecutive day the Harrisonburg Turks played a doubleheader. The Turks played host to the Waynesboro Generals at Veterans Memorial Park.
You can view Thursday night’s scoreboard below from the Valley Baseball League and the RCBL.
Valley Baseball League
- Game 1: Waynesboro 4, Harrisonburg 3
- Game 2: Harrisonburg 5, Waynesboro 4
- Winchester 12, New Market 3
- Purcellville 13, Strasburg 3
- Woodstock 5, Charlottesville 4
- Culpeper 21, Staunton 5
- Front Royal 7, Covington 6
Rockingham County Baseball League
- Bridgewater 11, Stuarts Draft 6
- Clover Hill 11, Montezuma 1
