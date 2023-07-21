Summer baseball scores and highlights: July 20, 2023

(WHSV) - For a third consecutive day the Harrisonburg Turks played a doubleheader. The Turks played host to the Waynesboro Generals at Veterans Memorial Park.

You can view Thursday night’s scoreboard below from the Valley Baseball League and the RCBL.

Valley Baseball League

Game 1: Waynesboro 4, Harrisonburg 3

Game 2: Harrisonburg 5, Waynesboro 4

Winchester 12, New Market 3

Purcellville 13, Strasburg 3

Woodstock 5, Charlottesville 4

Culpeper 21, Staunton 5

Front Royal 7, Covington 6

Rockingham County Baseball League

Bridgewater 11, Stuarts Draft 6

Clover Hill 11, Montezuma 1

