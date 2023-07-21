Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Two men nabbed in Virginia for 2021 Kinston murder

Ernest McCotter, of Hampton, Virginia and Deshawn Maye, of Kinston were caught Thursday.
Ernest McCotter, of Hampton, Virginia and Deshawn Maye, of Kinston were caught Thursday.(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Virginia for a double shooting two years ago that killed one Kinston man and injured another.

Ernest McCotter, of Hampton, Virginia, and Deshawn Maye, of Kinston, were caught Thursday in Hampton.

They are charged with the March 14, 2021 murder of Jerome Gadson, 36, of Kinston. Family members say Gadson was a father of eight children.

Gadson and another man were shot on Old Snow Hill Road.

Police said this month they were able to get vital information on the cold case and get warrants for the two men.

Virginia State Police, the SBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and Kinston police arrested the two yesterday. The men are awaiting a court hearing in Virginia before being returned to Lenoir County to face the murder charge.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Cogbill Road
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

Latest News

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is expected to make an announcement regarding economic growth...
LIVE: Gov. Youngkin speaking on Virginia’s economic growth
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Beautiful weather on the way
‘We’re progressing pretty fast.’ JMU men’s basketball having productive summer
Harrisonburg splits doubleheader against Waynesboro