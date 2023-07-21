Virginia’s Community Colleges increase tuition

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) -Virginia’s Community Colleges are increasing tuition.

This decision has been delayed since May in order to wait for General Assembly to conclude deliberations on the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

In a press release from Virginia Community Colleges, the state board determined since state budget deliberations are still ongoing a tuition increase was necessary to ensure continued quality instruction and uninterrupted services to community college students.

The Chancellor of Virginias Community Colleges Dr. David Doré said in a statement “ Our community colleges will continue to do everything we can to remain affordable, deliver high-quality instruction, and support Virginians as they pursue better jobs and better lives through post-secondary education and training.”

The tuition increase will go into effect for the 2023-2024 academic year. This increase only applies to tuition, other mandatory fees differ at the community college level.

The increase is $4.61 per credit hour, making the new rate $158.61 per credit hour or $2,379.15 for a 15-credit-hour semester.

