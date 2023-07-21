Cream of the Crop
‘We’re progressing pretty fast.’ JMU men’s basketball having productive summer

By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coming off a 22-win season in 2022-23, the most in nearly four decades, the JMU men’s basketball team is already putting in the work to build off last season’s success.

The Dukes have been holding summer workouts inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center and there’s a number of returnees from last season.

JMU will have some familiar faces inside with Julien Wooden and Justin Amadi.

Terrence Edwards, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in the Sun Belt Conference, also returns to Harrisonburg.

However, there are newcomers: Quincy Allen, T.J. Bickerstaff, Bryant Randleman, Raekwon Horton, and Michael Green III all transferred into the program. JMU also added freshman Jaylen Carey.

Head coach Mark Byington believes his team is ahead of schedule compared to where they usually are in the summer.

“We’re doing practices right now. Normally, we do workouts. We’re progressing pretty fast,” said Byington. “I’m learning the team. They’re learning me. Right now, the main thing is I want us to have an identity and get better and focus on that in the summer but we do have more practices so we can take advantage of that.”

Wooden talked about trying to develop early chemistry with his new teammates.

“It’s been different. We had a lot of guys leave us last year,” said Wooden. “We’re just really trying to know each other on the court and hang out off the court and just band the brotherhood that we had going on last year.”

JMU is preparing to take a trip to Italy at the end of the month. They’ll travel to Milan, Lake Como, Florence and Rome and play three exhibition games.

