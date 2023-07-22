Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

JMU freshman Carey impressing Byington, teammates

JMU freshman impressing during summer practices
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison basketball program has been focused on getting the new roster additions acclimated during the summer months.

Head coach Mark Byington brought in five transfers during the offseason. T.J. Bickerstaff, from Boston College, and Raekwon Horton, from College of Charleston, join the front court. JMU also added depth in the backcourt: Quincy Allen from Colorado, Bryant Randleman from High Point, and Michael Green III from Robert Morris.

Byington says all five players have shown him that they have the capability of making an immediate impact on the team. However, the player that’s garnered the most attention is freshman Jaylen Carey. The Davie, Fla. native was ranked among the Top 200 players in the country in high school when he was at Westminster Academy.

JMU guard Terrence Edwards has been very impressed by Carey.

“He reminds me of Justin Amadi coming in as in ready and knowing how to play basketball, making the right play,” said Edwards. “He walls up without fouling. Some of the stuff that he’s done, for him to be so young, it stands out to me. Stuff I didn’t even know coming into college, he’s coming in already doing it.”

Carey, who turned 18 years old on Thursday, has impressed Byington too.

“I think he’s well beyond his years,” said Byington. “He’s going to be able to make an impact. I’m excited about all of them. We’ll keep learning them. They’ll keep learning our system. Everything we’re doing right now is going to put us further advanced by the time we get to the real season.”

JMU will continue summer practices. The team leaves for an exhibition tour in Italy on July 28.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Kasley Hoover and Phillip Johnson were arrested after the death of a baby born on New Year's Eve.
Mother, boyfriend charged in connection with death of baby
Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Parents arrested after child jumps out of window barefoot in search of food and water
Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro is already seeing crowds come in for the early release times...
Waynesboro theater expecting big box office weekend

Latest News

FILE - The handshake line during the 2022-23 season when James Madison men's basketball faced...
JMU, Old Dominion to square off prior to conference play
James Madison associate head coach Michael Roberts
JMU’s Michael Roberts promoted to associate head baseball coach
FILE - James Madison men's basketball coach Mark Byington during the 2022-23 season
‘We’re progressing pretty fast.’ JMU men’s basketball having productive summer
James Madison's Steph Ouderkirk after hitting a 3-pointer against Georgia State on Jan. 14, 2023
Spotswood High grad Ouderkirk embracing leadership role at JMU