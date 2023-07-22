JMU freshman Carey impressing Byington, teammates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison basketball program has been focused on getting the new roster additions acclimated during the summer months.

Head coach Mark Byington brought in five transfers during the offseason. T.J. Bickerstaff, from Boston College, and Raekwon Horton, from College of Charleston, join the front court. JMU also added depth in the backcourt: Quincy Allen from Colorado, Bryant Randleman from High Point, and Michael Green III from Robert Morris.

Byington says all five players have shown him that they have the capability of making an immediate impact on the team. However, the player that’s garnered the most attention is freshman Jaylen Carey. The Davie, Fla. native was ranked among the Top 200 players in the country in high school when he was at Westminster Academy.

JMU guard Terrence Edwards has been very impressed by Carey.

“He reminds me of Justin Amadi coming in as in ready and knowing how to play basketball, making the right play,” said Edwards. “He walls up without fouling. Some of the stuff that he’s done, for him to be so young, it stands out to me. Stuff I didn’t even know coming into college, he’s coming in already doing it.”

Carey, who turned 18 years old on Thursday, has impressed Byington too.

“I think he’s well beyond his years,” said Byington. “He’s going to be able to make an impact. I’m excited about all of them. We’ll keep learning them. They’ll keep learning our system. Everything we’re doing right now is going to put us further advanced by the time we get to the real season.”

JMU will continue summer practices. The team leaves for an exhibition tour in Italy on July 28.

