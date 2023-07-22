Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

JMU, Old Dominion to square off prior to conference play

FILE - The handshake line during the 2022-23 season when James Madison men's basketball faced...
FILE - The handshake line during the 2022-23 season when James Madison men's basketball faced Old Dominion(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Three times is the charm.

Two longtime rivals, James Madison and Old Dominion, will face one another in men’s basketball Dec. 9 when the Dukes travel to Norfolk to take on the Monarchs, a JMU spokesperson confirmed to WHSV on Friday. It means JMU and Old Dominion will face each other three times during the 2023-24 season.

JMU and Old Dominion had signed a three-game contract prior to the two schools joining the Sun Belt Conference. The December matchup will serve as the third game.

The game will count as a non-conference matchup. JMU and Old Dominion will still square off twice in conference play.

JMU head coach Mark Byington told WHSV the entire men’s basketball schedule should be released, “in the next couple weeks.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after officer involved shooting in Rockingham County
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Kasley Hoover and Phillip Johnson were arrested after the death of a baby born on New Year's Eve.
Mother, boyfriend charged in connection with death of baby
Pair arrested for child neglect in Calhoun County
Parents arrested after child jumps out of window barefoot in search of food and water
Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro is already seeing crowds come in for the early release times...
Waynesboro theater expecting big box office weekend

Latest News

FILE - James Madison men's basketball coach Mark Byington
JMU freshman Carey impressing Byington, teammates
James Madison associate head coach Michael Roberts
JMU’s Michael Roberts promoted to associate head baseball coach
FILE - James Madison men's basketball coach Mark Byington during the 2022-23 season
‘We’re progressing pretty fast.’ JMU men’s basketball having productive summer
James Madison's Steph Ouderkirk after hitting a 3-pointer against Georgia State on Jan. 14, 2023
Spotswood High grad Ouderkirk embracing leadership role at JMU