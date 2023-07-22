JMU, Old Dominion to square off prior to conference play

(WHSV) - Three times is the charm.

Two longtime rivals, James Madison and Old Dominion, will face one another in men’s basketball Dec. 9 when the Dukes travel to Norfolk to take on the Monarchs, a JMU spokesperson confirmed to WHSV on Friday. It means JMU and Old Dominion will face each other three times during the 2023-24 season.

JMU and Old Dominion had signed a three-game contract prior to the two schools joining the Sun Belt Conference. The December matchup will serve as the third game.

The game will count as a non-conference matchup. JMU and Old Dominion will still square off twice in conference play.

JMU head coach Mark Byington told WHSV the entire men’s basketball schedule should be released, “in the next couple weeks.”

