Nice weekend ahead

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy for the afternoon with a few passing showers. Warm with low humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Some clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight and very pleasant with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding some clouds into the afternoon and warm but low humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out very late in the day but most if not all stay dry. Some clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. An isolated shower or storm still possible throughout the evening and overnight.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the day with scattered showers and storms. A warm day and slightly humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some clouds with an isolated shower or storm left over for the evening and warm as temperatures fall into the 70s. Turning mostly clear overnight and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and warm as temperatures rise into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy and very warm for the evening as temperatures stay in the 80s to start. Mostly clear for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Very warm for the evening with some clouds as temperatures remain in the 80s. Mostly clear overnight and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s at the heat of the day.

